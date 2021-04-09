Construction has started on second Lexington Amazon facility. It will open later this year.

Construction has started on a second Amazon facility in Fayette County and officials with the online retailing giant say the new delivery station will be open later this year.

The new 143,000 square feet, one-story building at 1180 Newtown Pike near the New Circle Road interchange will employ up to 500 part-time and full-time employees, Amazon officials have said.

The delivery station, which was approved by the Urban County Planning Commission in November, will power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon Logistics’ new delivery station will join the state’s two existing delivery stations. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations across the country.

Amazon has a fulfillment center in Lexington on Mercer Road, which opened in 2000.

The site is designed to service Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicle fleet. It has 323 parking spaces for employees. It also includes more than 700 spaces for trucks and delivery vans.

A fence will be built along the Legacy Trail, which borders the building site, along Newtown Pike and south of the site. Enhanced pedestrian and bicycle crossings will be built on portions of the new roads that traverse the trail into the property, site plans for the property show.

Starting salaries will be $15 an hour, Amazon officials have said.

In addition, Amazon hires independent contractors to help augment its delivery services.

“We are excited to partner with Amazon to expand its footprint in Lexington,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. ”By generating good paying jobs and utilizing infill development, this last-mile delivery station brings new opportunities to our community on the north side of town.”

The 45-acre site was once part of the Lexmark campus on Newtown Pike.

The exact opening date is not known.

Andre Woodson, a spokesperson for Amazon, said the company typically starts hiring one to two months prior to opening a location.