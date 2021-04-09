This weekend you can take a ride on a plane that led the invasion of Normandy on D-Day

Over 75 years ago C-47 “That’s All Brother” was one of the first planes carrying paratroopers to the D-Day invasion at Normandy.

The WWII plane led over 800 C-47’s that day, dropping 13,000 paratroopers into the battle.

Years later the plane was found in Wisconsin went through $10 million worth of renovations and it was restored to get it into flying shape.

Today it tours the country as part of the Commemorative Air Force’s Central Texas Wing offering flights as a piece of living history. Saturday and Sunday the plane is at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky at Blue Grass Airport giving tours and offering rides. Those interested in riding can find more information at aviationky.org. or call (859) 231-1219. Or special admission rates to the museum are available to view the aircraft.

Pilot John Cotter and co-pilot John Biixby fly the C-47 “That’s All Brother” above central Kentucky after taking off from the Blue Grass Airport Aviation Museum with passengers in Lexington, Ky., Friday, April 9, 2021. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Tom Crawford gives information to passengers onboard “That’s All Brother” Friday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com