Fayette County Clerk’s Office to open for in-person vehicle, records transactions

The rising sun shines on the downtown Lexington, Ky., skyline Friday, July 24, 2020. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Beginning Wednesday, the Fayette County Clerk’s Office will be open for in-person services.

The office will be open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but social distancing and masks are required, according to an announcement from the clerk’s office.

The office is able to reopen now that employees have had time to be vaccinated, Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said in the announcement.

“We have done what we can to protect the staff and public with Plexiglas and other changes, but it became clear that we could not realistically open until our staff had been vaccinated,” Blevins said. “We became eligible with Phase 1C and have now completed the CDC recommended timing for effectiveness.”

Online, mail and drop box services will continue to be available after the office opens to in-person transaction, according to the clerk’s office.

Those who do wish to use in-person services will enter the building from Main Street and follow signs to the appropriate locations, according to the clerk’s office. The entrance in the Helix garage will remain closed.

There are two entrances to the clerk’s office on Main Street, and those needing motor vehicle transactions are asked to go in the left entrance, while those needing land records transactions will enter through the entrance to the right, according to the clerk’s office. Those wishing to access land records will no longer need to make an appointment.