Lexington police identify officer seriously injured in New Circle Road collision

Police have released the name of a Lexington police officer who was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorist who was driving the wrong direction on New Circle Road Monday morning.

Lexington police said Officer Dawn Miller was in serious but stable condition Tuesday afternoon. Miller has worked for the police department since March 2017.

Angelina Sue Raad, 38, of Winchester, died in the collision.

Police said Raad was driving the wrong direction on the inner loop of New Circle when her SUV crashed into Miller’s at 1:36 a.m.

Police said Monday that they did not know why Raad was driving in the wrong direction. They said they did not believe Miller was responding to calls about a motorist driving the wrong way when the collision occurred.

“We believe that it was at the end of her shift and she just happened to be in the area, possibly heading home,” Sgt. Donnell Gordon said Monday. “At this point in time, like I said, we don’t believe that she was actually involved in the investigation of locating the vehicle.”

“Our prayers are with Officer Miller and the family of the deceased,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said they’re still investigating the crash and asked anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at P3tips.com.