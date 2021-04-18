ATV accident in Fayette County kills one; no charges expected

File photo

A person died Sunday afternoon in an ATV accident in Fayette County.

Lexington police were called to the reported incident in the 4400 block of Haley Road just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police Lt. Chris Cooper said. The name and age of the person who died have not yet been released.

No one is expected to be criminally charged in connection with what happened, Cooper said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.