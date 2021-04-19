‘Don’t be the dealer.’ Lexington police, DEA will take unwanted prescription drugs

The Lexington Police Department has asked local residents to participate in DEA National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, a joint effort to safely collect expired or unwanted prescription medications.

The police department will join representatives from the DEA and the Fayette County sheriff’s office at Kentucky American Water at 2300 Richmond Road. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Don’t be the dealer,” police said in a statement regarding the event. Items accepted will include prescription and over-the-counter pills, vitamins, medicated ointments and lotions, and pet medications. They can be returned for free, no questions asked, according to police.

Liquid, aerosol cans and needles will not be accepted, police said.

“Opioid addiction is a public safety and public health issue,” Brendan Fitzpatrick of the Lexington DEA office said in a statement. “We need everyone to do their part in keeping potentially dangerous prescription drugs out of the wrong hands. Bring your unused and expired medication to Take Back Day for safe disposal.”

Last year’s take back day in Lexington yielded 2,064 pounds of returned medication, according to police. Nationwide, 460 tons of medication were turned in.