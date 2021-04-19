Time to abandon ship. Popular Lexington pool pirate ship to be removed after 30 years.

Crews work to dismantle portions of the U.S.S. Woodland, the popular pirate ship at the Woodland Park pool, after an inspection found structural problems with the 30-year-old pool attraction this spring. April 19, 2020, LFUCG

A pirate ship in the center of the Woodland Park pool that has been a popular attraction for Lexington kids for more than 30 years is no longer seaworthy and is being removed, city officials announced Monday.

“We understand the Woodland pool pirate ship is an historic and beloved water feature, generations of families have enjoyed this iconic feature. However, the safety of our aquatics operations is our number one priority,” said Monica Conrad, director of Lexington parks and recreation.

An inspection this spring found extensive corrosion to several structural components on the U.S.S. Woodland.

The crow’s nest was removed Monday and more extensive demolition will occur later Monday evening, city officials said.

There is good news. The pirate ship will be replaced. However, not in time for the pool’s opening May 29.

Conrad said the city is working with suppliers to replace the ship. A replacement will likely not be available until 2022.