1 man dead after car crashes into utility pole on Old Richmond Road

A man has died following a single-car crash on Old Richmond Road Tuesday morning, according to Lexington police.

Police and the Lexington Fire Department were called to the area of Old Richmond Road and South Cleveland Road around 10 a.m. for the crash after a passenger car with three occupants ran off the shoulder of the road and hit an electrical pole, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel.

The Fayette County coroner’s office was called to the scene and was expected to release more information on the victim. The other occupants of the vehicle weren’t injured, Van Brackel said.

It was unclear what caused the driver to run off the shoulder. The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating the crash.

There was significant damage to the one vehicle involved, and Kentucky Utilities officials were also notified of the damage to the electrical pole, Van Brackel said.

Lexington police had Old Richmond Road blocked off between Interstate 75 and McCalls Mill Road, Van Brackel said. The road would remain closed briefly Tuesday afternoon, he said.