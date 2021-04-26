‘Friendly’ Hardware store returning to Lexington. Ace to open location in June.

Ace Hardware, which at one point had two locations in Lexington, is returning to Fayette County.

Ace Hardware Marketplace will open a new store in the Park Hills shopping plaza at the corner of Pimlico Parkway and Man O’ War Boulevard area.

The store is expected to open in June, said Lacy Hughes, director of marketing for Ace Hardware Marketplace.

“We will have all of the trusted brands you would expect to see at an Ace Hardware store as well as some unique finds. Brands will include Traeger, Weber, Big Green Egg, Stihl, Milwaukee, Benjamin Moore, Case, Vera Bradley, Kentucky Branded and Hallmark,” Hughes said.

The store at 3120 Pimlico Parkway is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. To find out more go to www.acehardwaremarketplace.com/careers.

Ace had two locations in Lexington —a store at Tates Creek Centre and another location in Palomar. Both locations closed several years ago.

Ace Hardware Marketplace has 15 other locations in Kentucky, including two stores in Bowling Green, according to the Ace Hardware Marketplace web site.