Bluegrass 10,000 back for July 4 weekend. It will look different. Get the details.

One of Lexington’s long-time July 4 traditions is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bluegrass 10,000, an annual road race through downtown Lexington, will be held in-person on July 3 but will be limited to 2,000 participants, the city of Lexington announced this week.

“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”

Sign-ups opened Monday at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000.

It will be first-come, first-served.

A virtual option will also be offered for the Bluegrass 10,000 and the Fun Run.

Here are the details for the in-person race:

All participants will run in waves of up to 175 people, for a total of 12 groups.

The day begins at 7:55 a.m. with the Wheelchair Race.

8 a.m. Elite Runners

Starting at 8:05 a.m. each wave will be released every 5 minutes until all 12 waves have begun

Bib numbers assigned at packet pickup times.

10K Training Program by John’s Run/Walk Shop, to be announced via Facebook

Gear check near Mile 2 operated on race day by John’s Run/Walk Shop.

Start line/finish line: Main Street/Limestone, downtown Lexington. Other course details to come. This will not be a certified race course.

Racers will be lined up in the plaza in front of the District and Circuit courthouses on North Limestone.

Participant race results can be tracked and uploaded automatically by using the RaceJoy app.

No in-person spectators. Friends and family can cheer along virtually and watch the race results via the RaceJoy app.

There will be no awards ceremony. Awards can be picked up at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson St.

Awards determined by chip time on racer’s bib throughout the race.

Awards for top competitors will be announced over social media.

Sign ups for the virtual race can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

Here’s the details on the virtual race and the Fun Run:

The virtual race can be completed at any time from now until July 4.

Virtual participants can use the RaceJoy app to upload their results.

No awards will be given to virtual runners.

Sign ups for the one-mile Fun Run can be found here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

The Fun Run is for those who want to run or walk up to one mile on Saturday, July 3.

This event will take place on a different course downtown, close to the Bluegrass 10K course.

No registration cap is necessary unless participation begins to reach 1,000 people.

Where to pick up race packets

All participants – virtual and in-person – receive a commemorative T-shirt designed by Cricket Press and Lexington Parks and Recreation (size selection is final – no exchanges). In-person Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run participants also receive a race bib.

Pick up packet here:

June 21, 5-7 p.m., John’s Run/Walk Shop, Palomar

June 22, 11:30-1:30 p.m., Lululemon in the Summit

June 27, 12-3 p.m., John’s Run/Walk Shop, Ashland

June 29, 5-7 p.m., John’s Run/Walk Shop, Ashland

July 3, 10-1 p.m., Artworks at the Carver Center parking lot. This is the last chance pickup. No pickups on race day.