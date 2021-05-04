Fayette County

Bluegrass 10,000 back for July 4 weekend. It will look different. Get the details.

One of Lexington’s long-time July 4 traditions is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bluegrass 10,000, an annual road race through downtown Lexington, will be held in-person on July 3 but will be limited to 2,000 participants, the city of Lexington announced this week.

“This is our 45th annual race. It’s one of Lexington’s favorite summer traditions,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This year might look a little different from most years, but we’re still running or walking forward, making progress.”

Sign-ups opened Monday at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000.

It will be first-come, first-served.

A virtual option will also be offered for the Bluegrass 10,000 and the Fun Run.

Here are the details for the in-person race:

Sign ups for the virtual race can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

Here’s the details on the virtual race and the Fun Run:

Sign ups for the one-mile Fun Run can be found here: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/Bluegrass10000

Where to pick up race packets

All participants – virtual and in-person – receive a commemorative T-shirt designed by Cricket Press and Lexington Parks and Recreation (size selection is final – no exchanges). In-person Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run participants also receive a race bib.

Pick up packet here:

