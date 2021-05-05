University of Kentucky student found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Red River Gorge

A University of Kentucky student was found dead Tuesday after falling 150 feet while hiking in the Red River Gorge, search and rescue officials said.

Officials were notified the 24-year-old woman was missing after she went hiking Monday and never returned home. Powell County Search and Rescue pinged her phone and her watch to get her GPS coordinates and began searching in the Auxier Ridge area.

“We did not get the results that we wanted,” Powell County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post. “She was located at the bottom of a 150’ cliff and did not survive the fall. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team and the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department helped Powell County officials during the search.

The search for the missing UK student was Powell County Search and Rescue’s second call to the Auxier Ridge area within 24 hours. The rescue team was also called to the area around 10 p.m. Monday to rescue a man who fell 60 feet off a sheer cliff and suffered injuries to his spine and pelvis.

The victim was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment after a six-hour operation, according to RedSTAR Wilderness EMS, an agency which worked with Powell County on the rescue.