Lexington airport will close for one weekend later this year. Here’s why and when.

Blue Grass Airport will be closed to almost all air traffic for one weekend in August this year. Blue Grass Airport

Blue Grass Airport’s main runway is going to be resurfaced later this year, leading to a weekend closure of the airport for all planes and general aviation aircraft.

The resurfacing project will take place from 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22, airport officials said Thursday. The project will cost about $16.2 million and will require about 21,000 tons of asphalt to pave the 7,000 feet x 150 feet runway.

The airport has called on the help of nearly every asphalt resource in the Lexington area, plus hundreds of construction workers, airport officials said Thursday.

The airport will be closed to all fixed-wing commercial and general aviation aircraft during the repavement work. Helicopters will still be able to use the airport, and the terminal building will remain open. Carriers have been notified of the closure, airport officials said. Customers will be contacted by their airline to be re-accommodated on alternate flights.

“We appreciate the patience of our community as we focus on rehabilitating our most significant piece of infrastructure,” Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport, said in a statement. “It is an enormous undertaking for the airport to complete a project of this complexity during such a short timeframe.

“With the cooperation of our many regional partners participating in this project, we hope to minimize the impact to the airlines, their passengers and the general aviation community.”

Repaving the runway is completed every 12 to 15 years, and also requires some preparation and completion work before and after the repavement. It’s been 15 years since the last repaving project, officials said.

“This work includes activities such as surveying and removing in-pavement lighting leading up to the closure, and then grooving, installing in-pavement lighting and placing permanent markings in the months following the closure,” the airport said in a news release Thursday.

The project is going to be done in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration, which helped secure federal money for the resurfacing, airport officials said.