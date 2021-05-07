Will this help traffic in downtown Lexington? One timed light will go to four-way stop.

LFUCG

A timed light in the center of downtown Lexington will go to a flashing, four-way stop beginning Monday evening, city officials said.

Two traffic signals on West Short Street will be converted from timed lights to flashing, four-way stops between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The change, at the intersections of North Mill and North Upper streets, will take effect at 7 p.m. on Monday.

City traffic engineer Jeff Neal said vehicle traffic is lighter in the evenings. Pedestrian traffic in that area, near the 21C Museum Hotel and the former Fayette County courthouse, increases in the early evenings.

“We think the change will serve motorists and pedestrians alike,” says Nancy Albright, commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works. “That area has a high pedestrian count in evening hours. The flashing signals should allow pedestrians to pass through the intersections more efficiently and more safely.”

Still, city officials urged motorists and pedestrian alike to use caution at that intersection for the next few weeks as people adjust to the new traffic patterns.