Fire on every floor: Firefighters battle large blaze at Lexington home. Owner missing

A homeowner is missing after his Lexington house caught fire Wednesday night, resulting in a blaze that took almost an hour for the fire department to get under control.

The fire department was dispatched to the home in the 8600 block of Beach Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. Firefighters didn’t have quick access to fire hydrants at the location. The Beach Road home, which was also accessible by Old Richmond Road, is out near the county line just north of the Kentucky River.

“A large amount of fire was found on every floor of the structure – from the basement to the attic,” Saas said. “ ... As with all fire incidents where fire hydrants are not readily accessible, a lack of water supply slowed (the firefighters’) attack.”

The one-story house had a walk-out basement.

The fire department had to set up a “shuttle operation” to get enough water to put out the massive fire. The White Hall Volunteer Fire Department, which is south of the Kentucky River, sent a tanker to help with water supply.

After controlling the fire, firefighters searched the home and didn’t find anyone, Saas said. No injuries were reported. But the owner of the home was unaccounted for, Saas said.

The homeowner’s family filed a missing persons report with Lexington police. Lt. Ronald Keaton said the owner was reportedly seen leaving his home before the fire started. There’s no reason to suspect the owner started the fire, Keaton said.

Fire crews remained on scene Thursday morning to monitor hot spots, so thefire doesn’t flare up again. Investigators arrived Thursday morning to determine the cause of the fire, Saas said.