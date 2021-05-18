Want free ice cream, beer? This COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Lexington is offering both

A Lexington ice cream shop is offering free beer and ice cream for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic being hosted by the shop next week.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream will host the clinic for six days next week in partnership with Wild Health, a Lexington health care company that has administered vaccines all over the state. Anyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic gets a coupon for a free scoop of Crank & Boom ice cream.

Those 21 and over who get vaccinated at the clinic can also get a voucher for a free beer from Ethereal Brewing.

The clinic will be at Crank & Boom’s location in the distillery district, located at 1210 Manchester Street. It’ll take place from Monday until Saturday, May 29. The clinic will be open from 3:30 to 7 p.m. each day, and anyone 12 or older is eligible to get vaccinated. The clinic will accept walk-ins, but appointments can be scheduled.

“Offering a free scoop for those that get vaccinated is an easy way for us to contribute to defeating this virus so that we can move forward into our new normal,” Toa Green, the owner of Crank & Boom, said in a social media post.

Appointments for the clinic can be made at kyvax.wildhealth.com by selecting Fayette County and then selecting Crank & Boom COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will feature no out-of-pocket charges, according to Wild Health. The clinic will administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone showing up to receive their second dose is asked to bring their vaccination card to prove their first dose was Pfizer.