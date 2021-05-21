Man dies after he was ejected from SUV in crash on Lexington’s Russell Cave Road

One man has died after he crashed an SUV into a tree early Friday morning on Lexington’s Russell Cave Road, according to Lexington police.

The crash happened around 2:25 a.m., according to Lt. Ronald Keaton. The man was driving a Honda Pilot in the 1700 block of Russell Cave Road when he crashed. The wreck ejected him from the SUV, Keaton said. The man died on scene.

The man was the only person in the SUV at the time, Keaton said, and no other vehicles were involved. Police said they didn’t have any indication of what caused the crash yet, but the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating.

Russell Cave Road was shut down for a couple hours after the crash, but has since reopened, Keaton said.