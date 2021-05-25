Lexington pools to reopen with limited capacity; staffing shortages reduce hours

Lexington’s Parks and Recreation division announced Tuesday that the city’s pools will reopen this summer after being closed last year because of COVID-19. File

Lexington’s city pools will reopen this summer with limited capacity and shortened hours, the city announced Tuesday.

Southland, Castlewood, Tates Creek and Woodland pools will open on May 29, while Shilito and Douglass pools will open June 5, the city announced Tuesday. Castlewood, Tates Creek and Southland will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Woodland, Shilito and Douglass pools will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

Signs will be placed at pool entrances when capacity has been reached, and the signage will be updated throughout the day, according to the city. People will be let in on a “first-come, first-served” basis.

“Even though we are at reduced capacity, this still allows for more than 100 people at each pool at any one time,” Parks & Recreation director Monica Conrad said. “This allows space for plenty of people to enjoy the pool, while still following guidelines and keeping everyone safe.”

Larger pools will have larger capacity limits, up to 335 at Southland, for instance.

While the limited capacity is due to lingering COVID-19 precautions, the reduced hours are due to staffing shortages, according to Tuesday’s announcement. The Parks & Recreation Department is actively recruiting lifeguards.

“Being a lifeguard is a fun summer job and a big responsibility,” Conrad said. “It’s a great employment experience where you learn a lot about responsibility and being part of a team.”

As more lifeguards are hired, the city hopes to increase pool hours, Conrad said.