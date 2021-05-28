No more Zoom. Lexington council returns to in-person meetings June 14

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has been meeting via Zoom since the pandemic began this March. LexTV

After meeting via video teleconference for more than a year, the Lexington council voted Thursday to resume in-person meetings on June 14.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has debated for months when to resume in-person meetings in the council chamber at the Lexington Government Center.

As of Thursday, Centers for Disease Control data shows nearly 60 percent of adults 18 and older in Fayette County are now fully vaccinated.

In April, the council decided it would return the first of August, which would give the public more time to get vaccinated. That was before Gov. Andy Beshear announced all restrictions — including mask mandates and capacity limits-—would be lifted on June 11.

It’s not clear yet when the city’s other boards and commissions, including the Urban County Planning Commission, will resume in-person meetings.