Traveling soon? Blue Grass Airport unveils new full-service restaurant, snack options

Blue Grass Airport opened a new full-service restaurant and a retooled snack shack this week just in time for Memorial Day travelers.

The Bourbon Library Bar and Restaurant opened Wednesday in Concourse B of the Lexington airport.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Bourbon Library offers an array of bourbon favorites as well as a selection of southern comfort foods. Popular menu items include fried green tomatoes, BBQ bourbon burgers, pulled pork sandwiches and healthy salads.

The bar has more than 90 locally distilled bourbons and a large selection of cocktail options, said Joe Gartland, vice president of operations for Delaware North, the airport’s food vendor.

Short on time? Next door is the newly constructed Snack Barrel, which offers grab-and-go items such as salads, sandwiches, snacks and beverages. The Snack Barrel has a self-checkout system, which airport officials say will help speed transactions.

Delaware North worked during the pandemic, when passenger travel was low, to overhaul the airport’s food options.

“As passengers begin flying again, we hope they will be pleasantly surprised by the addition of these new dining options,” said Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport. “Our partners at Delaware North have been working diligently during the pandemic to renovate our restaurant facilities and create dining experiences that showcase our region and elevate our service. We encourage travelers to allow time prior to their flight to enjoy these new offerings.”

The Bourbon Library and Bar joins Sir Veza’s Kitchen and Kantina, which serves Mexican food, which opened in 2020. In addition, there is a Dunkin’ Donuts on the second floor.