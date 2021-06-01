2 Lexington high schoolers killed in a Central Kentucky crash on Memorial Day

Two Lexington high school students died and two other people were hospitalized when two vehicles collided in a Memorial Day crash in Central Kentucky, according to law enforcement.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on Carrick Pike in the southeastern area of Scott County, according to the Scott County sheriff’s office. A vehicle with three passengers and a driver was going east when it crashed with another vehicle and the driver lost control. The vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two of the four people in the vehicle died on scene, the sheriff’s office said. The other two were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No one in the other vehicle was injured. The two who died were identified as male teens who attended Lexington Catholic High School, Sgt. Eddie Hart said.

The driver who died was 17 and the backseat passenger who died was 16 years old, Hart said.

“Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash but at this time, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors,” Scott County Sgt. Eddie Hart said in a release on Monday.

School officials were notified about the teens’ death, Hart said. The victims’ names hadn’t yet been released.