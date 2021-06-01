Lexington KY family escapes after waking up to their house on fire

A Lexington family was awakened Tuesday morning by flames after the second floor of their house caught fire.

The house fire occurred on Cochran Road and was reported to the Lexington Fire Department around 7 a.m., fire officials said. Flames from the top of the house were visible when the fire department arrived. The family was asleep when the fire started. The fire was contained to the upstairs portion of a story-and-a-half house.

“The family did make it out OK,” Battalion Chief Jason Walton said. “We did rescue a dog later on. The dog had gone and hid under a bed. We rescued it and they’re taking it to a vet.”

The dog was “glad to get outside,” Walton said. There was smoke inside the home but the effects weren’t bad enough that the dog needed oxygen, he said.

There was heavy damage to the second floor of the home, Walton said. An “aggressive” approach to fighting the fire helped firefighters put the fire out quickly. Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof of the home to ventilate it.

Walton said there was likely a lot of water damage on the first floor of the home.

The home in the 300 block of Cochran Road is near Tates Creek and Chinoe roads. The home is right across the street from Apostles Anglican Church and the Cathedral of Christ the King.

One of the neighbors’ homes was nearly affected by the blaze, Walton said.

“The fire was blowing out so far that it was almost touching that house,” Walton said of the neighboring home. “ ... We’ve had crews inside of it, they have no damage inside the house.”

Investigators arrived to determine the cause of the fire Tuesday morning. Walton said it was likely the fire department would be on scene for several hours after the fire was initially extinguished.

Firefighters worked at the scene of a Cochran Road fire Tuesday. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com