Fayette County coroner needs public’s help in finding deceased Army veteran’s family

Fayette County coroner’s van

A Lexington Army veteran died last week in his home, and now the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is working to find his family.

Tommye Neal Blalock, 68, died of natural causes on May 23 in the area of Cross Keys Road, according to the coroner’s office. He was born on Jan. 13, 1953, in Aberdeen, Maryland.

The coroner’s office is working with Veterans Affairs and Kentucky State Police to find Blalock’s family, but as of Tuesday his family had not been found.

Blalock was divorced and his birth parents were named Wilson Blalock and Erie “Map” Blalock, according to the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information related to Blalock’s family is asked to call coroner Gary Ginn at 859-455-5700.