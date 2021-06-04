Fayette County’s vaccination rate is 60 percent. Volunteer to help increase it.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton speaks at a press conference with Gov. Andy Beshear before the first day for the new high-volume regional vaccination center at the Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 2, 2021. It is being run in partnership with Kroger and will offer 3,000 appointments in the first week. swalker@herald-leader.com

The city of Lexington is looking for volunteers for a door-to-door campaign to help educate and persuade more people — particularly in underserved neighborhoods — to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The door-to-door campaign began last weekend and will continue this weekend in the Versailles Road corridor.

“While nearly 60% of Lexington’s adult population have been fully vaccinated, we are committed to bringing easily accessible vaccine clinics to underserved neighborhoods,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “We need community volunteers to help us make sure everyone has equitable access to the vaccine.”

The next mobile vaccine clinic will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Centro de San Juan Diego, 1389 Alexandria Dr.

Beforehand, the door-to-door vaccine outreach program volunteers will canvass the Versailles Road area. Volunteers are currently needed to walk and canvass on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone interested can learn more by visiting https://lexdothis.nationbuilder.com/calendar.

“Our door-to-door canvassers are letting people know about these clinics, going door-to-door and providing information about upcoming opportunities, and answering any questions,” said Gorton.

Anyone interested in volunteering as a driver, canvasser, and more, but unable to help this weekend, can visit https://lexdothis.nationbuilder.com/volunteer to express interest.