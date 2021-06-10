Fayette coroner on scene of crash in Lexington

jchisenhall@herald-leader.com

Lexington police and the Fayette County coroner were investigating a collision Thursday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Russell Cave Road and Kees Road, not far from Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Portions of Kees and Russell Cave were closed.

A passenger car sat in the front yard of a nearby home where officers were investigating. The collision killed a pedestrian, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

WKYT also reported that the suspected driver of the vehicle involved in the crash hadn’t been found by police yet.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.