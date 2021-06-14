Lexington police investigate 2nd crash death after West High utility pole hit again

Fayette County Coroner.

Lexington police are investigating a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that killed a man.

Emergency officials were called at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of West High Street, where a vehicle had left the road and hit a large metal utility pole, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene of the crash, according to police. The cause of the crash was still under investigation as of Monday. The driver’s name had not yet been released.

The crash Sunday happened at the same location as a May crash that killed a 20-year-old. The driver in that crash, 21-year-old Axel Ndagijimana, was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Ndagijimana is accused of driving more than 80 mph in a 25 mph zone at the time of the crash, and a blood test taken after the crash showed he had a blood-alcohol level of .159, a detective testified during a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police were asking anyone with information about the Sunday crash to call the collision reconstruction unit at 859-258-3663.

Anonymous tips can be made through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or going to www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be made through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.