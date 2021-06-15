Pedestrian killed in an early-morning Lexington crash. No charges expected, cops say

One man died after he got hit by a car on New Circle Road early Tuesday morning, Lexington police said.

The crash happened on the outer loop of New Circle Road near Woodhill Drive around 12:57 a.m., according to Lt. Chris Van Brackel. The pedestrian who was hit died on scene. The driver who hit the man stayed on site and cooperated with investigators, Van Brackel said. No charges were expected as of Tuesday morning.

Police “don’t know what he was doing in the roadway,” Van Brackel said of the victim, whose name wasn’t immediately released. Witnesses who saw the crash stayed on scene and talked to investigators, too, Van Brackel said.

New Circle Road was shut down while a collision reconstruction unit investigated but it reopened early Tuesday morning, Van Brackel said.

Police still asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the department. Lexington police can be contacted at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips about the case can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.