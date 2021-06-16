Fatal crash in Lexington neighborhood started with a passed out driver, police say

A crash on Eastland Parkway involved three vehicles.

A passed out driver regained consciousness, fled an officer, crashed with two other vehicles in a Lexington neighborhood and died, police said Wednesday.

The three-vehicle wreck occurred about 1:20 p.m. at Eastland Parkway’s intersection with Gayle Drive near Winchester Road.

One of the vehicles was very badly damaged. The wreck, which happened about 1:20 p.m., involved three vehicles, one of which was very damaged.

Police Sgt. Donnell Gordon said the driver, whose name hasn’t been released, was spotted on New Circle Road and appeared to be passed out. When an officer tried to get to the car, the driver fled. The driver was then involved in the crash.

Lexington police, the fire department and the Fayette County coroner’s office are on scene of a crash at the intersection of Eastland Parkway and Gayle Drive. pic.twitter.com/63anyMap9C — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) June 16, 2021