Tractor-trailer fire halts traffic on the interstate in Lexington Thursday morning

The southbound side of I-75 in Lexington was shut down Thursday morning while the police and fire departments dealt with a tractor-trailer on fire on the side of the interstate.

“The tractor-trailer was well involved upon fire department arrival,” Saas said. “Crews are still working to extinguish the fire.”

The fire was first reported just before 7:45 a.m. near the 119 mile marker. Police shut down all southbound interstate lanes at Iron Works Pike, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Several fire department engines and vehicles were dispatched to handle the fire.

