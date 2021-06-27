Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Athens Boonesboro Road; driver cited

Fayette County Coroner.

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a vehicle in Fayette County.

The man was hit by a vehicle in the area of Athens Boonesboro Road near Interstate 75 before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Lexington police Lt. Daniel Truex said. The man died at the scene.

The driver who hit the man initially left the scene but then came back, Truex said. The driver was cited but not arrested.

The name of the man killed had not yet been released as of Sunday afternoon.