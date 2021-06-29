Third woman accuses a Lexington Federal Medical Center employee of sexual assault

The Federal Medical Center on Leestown Road in Lexington. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A third lawsuit has been filed by a woman who alleges she was sexually abused by a Lexington Federal Medical Center employee while she was incarcerated at the facility.

This is the second lawsuit filed against former FMC employee Hosea Lee. The lawsuit accuses Lee of using his power as a Residential Drug Abuse Program instructor at the prison to coerce a woman into performing oral sex on him periodically for almost a year, and using that same influence to prevent her from telling other prison guards about what was happening.

The woman had a lot to lose if she did not pass the Residential Drug Abuse Program, including the opportunity for early release from prison. She went along with Lee’s demands for oral sex out of fear he would fail her in the program, according to the lawsuit.

Per the standards of conduct at the prison, there is no such thing as consensual sex between an inmate and a prison employee, according to the lawsuit.

The woman who filed the most recent lawsuit against Lee and the woman who filed the first lawsuit against him both tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease after being assaulted by Lee, they allege in their lawsuits.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told the Herald-Leader in May that Lee was no longer employed at the facility, but would not release whether he was fired or had quit.

Lee filed a response to the last lawsuit against him, denying allegations that he raped the first woman to sue him. The most recent lawsuit was filed Friday, and Lee has not yet filed a response in that case.

The first of the three recent lawsuits alleging sexual abuse at the facility was filed against Christopher Brian Goodwin. The woman who filed that complaint accused Goodwin of harassing her, assaulting her, and eventually raping her. In his response to the lawsuit, Goodwin, who is representing himself in the case, wrote that he “neither admits nor denies the allegation ... and invokes his rights under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

The Bureau of Prisons said it will not comment on pending litigation, but released a statement generally addressing allegations of sexual abuse by employees.

“Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority,” the bureau said in the statement. “All agency employees are required to conduct themselves in a manner that fosters respect for the BOP, Department of Justice, and the U.S. Government. Employees are trained, as new hires and on an annual basis on the Standards of Employee Conduct which govern staff conduct while employed with the BOP. The BOP takes allegations of staff misconduct seriously and, consistent with national policy, refers all allegations for investigation. Incidents of potential criminal activity or misconduct inside BOP facilities are thoroughly investigated for potential administrative discipline or criminal prosecution.”

There are no criminal charges listed in federal or Fayette County court against Lee or Goodwin.