Fayette Mall in Lexington will return to its pre-COVID hours this week.

Fayette Mall Lexington Herald-Leader

The Fayette Mall in Lexington is ready to return to “pre-pandemic” hours after Kentucky dropped its coronavirus safety restrictions on businesses.

The mall’s regular hours will return on July 1. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The return to normal hours will be in effect for the 4th of July. Hours for department stores, the movie theater, stores with exterior entrances, and restaurants may vary, a mall spokesperson said.

“Now that COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Kentucky, Fayette Mall is ready to return to its pre-pandemic operating hours,” said Sarah Robinson, a spokesperson for Fayette Mall. “We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures and frequent cleaning to keep the community healthy.”

The mall announced in January it was cutting its hours and closing at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It was only open until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Sunday hours were unchanged. In March, the mall announced it would stay open until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Hours are returning to normal but the youth escort policy isn’t changing, Robinson said. It’s still in effect every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to close and during all mall hours on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone under 18 has to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The mall made the policy change after multiple violent incidents involving teenagers.

Several stores in the mall are hiring, according to the Fayette Mall website.