Motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a late-night crash in Lexington

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after he collided with a car in Lexington late Monday night, according to police.

The crash was called in to police at 10:52 p.m. Monday, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. It occurred on Liberty Road near Grafton’s Mill Lane. The car had multiple occupants and the man driving the motorcycle was the only person on the motorcycle, Van Brackel said.

“He was transported to (University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital) with what we’re being told are life-threatening injuries,” Van Brackel said. “He was inbound on Liberty Road when he struck a car near Grafton’s Mill.”

None of the people in the car were hurt, Van Brackel said.

The Liberty Road and Grafton’s Mill Lane intersection is near the Danby Corners neighborhood and Liberty Elementary School.

The crash was reconstructed and investigated by Lexington police. The road was closed until about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Van Brackel said. It was initially unclear what caused the collision or who was at fault, Van Brackel said.