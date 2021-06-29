Crash on Leestown Road causes lane closures, morning traffic problems in Lexington

A collision at the intersection of two busy Lexington roads caused traffic backups and sent someone to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. and appeared to involve a box truck and an SUV, according to photos from the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Both vehicles appeared to have partially run off the road.

All inbound lanes of Leestown Road were shut down at the intersection of New Circle Road, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center. Traffic from inbound Leestown Road was diverted onto the outer loop of New Circle Road. The outbound left turn lane from Leestown Road onto New Circle Road was shut down.

Police appeared to have one inbound lane of Leestown Road reopened just before 9 a.m. Two tow trucks appeared to be on scene to move the vehicles.

An ambulance transported someone to a local hospital from the scene of the accident, according to Jordan Saas, a battalion chief with the Lexington Fire Department. It wasn’t clear how severe any injuries were.