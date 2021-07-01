Fayette County

Red, White & Bluegrass: Lexington, Central Kentucky July 4th festival, fireworks guide

This year’s Fourth of July festivities in Lexington are back in full swing, mostly.

Jessica Piersol, Special Events Manager for the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department, said Fayette County will be offering a wide range of holiday events with a few changes from previous years.

“In a year without COVID we would have a 4th of July parade, festival, concerts, the Bluegrass 10,000 race and fireworks. Normally these events require a year of planning and preparations,” Piersol said.

This year, however, there will not be a parade, and the annual Patriotic Concert will take place at the Moondance Amphitheater rather than Transylvania University.

Fayette and other counties around Central Kentucky are celebrating the nation’s 245th birthday in style. Here’s a guide and list of what is going on to help you plan out your long holiday weekend.

pow001.JPG
Oliver Bennett, 14, from left, Levi Burnett, 9, Leah Burnett, 13, and Audrey Bennett, 11, all of Lexington, Ky., watch the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display from the intersection of Main Street Oliver Lewis Way in Lexington Thursday, July 4, 2019. Fireworks were launched from the R.J. Corman Railyard, that is where they will be launched form this year. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
