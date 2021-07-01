Red, White & Bluegrass: Lexington, Central Kentucky July 4th festival, fireworks guide

This year’s Fourth of July festivities in Lexington are back in full swing, mostly.

Jessica Piersol, Special Events Manager for the Lexington Parks and Recreation Department, said Fayette County will be offering a wide range of holiday events with a few changes from previous years.

“In a year without COVID we would have a 4th of July parade, festival, concerts, the Bluegrass 10,000 race and fireworks. Normally these events require a year of planning and preparations,” Piersol said.

This year, however, there will not be a parade, and the annual Patriotic Concert will take place at the Moondance Amphitheater rather than Transylvania University.

Fayette and other counties around Central Kentucky are celebrating the nation’s 245th birthday in style. Here’s a guide and list of what is going on to help you plan out your long holiday weekend.

Lexington Legends game and fireworks: July 1 at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Lexington Legends vs. West Virginia Powers. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Fireworks to follow the game.

Lights Over Lykins: July 2 at Lykins Park in Winchester. Gates open at 6 p.m. There will be a DJ and the Family Foam Fest beginning at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Patriotic Concert: July 2 at the Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St., Lexington. Local big band the MetroGnomes will begin playing at 7 p.m. in a free outdoor concert and snacks will be available for purchase.

Oliver Bennett, 14, from left, Levi Burnett, 9, Leah Burnett, 13, and Audrey Bennett, 11, all of Lexington, Ky., watch the city of Lexington’s Fourth of July fireworks display from the intersection of Main Street Oliver Lewis Way in Lexington Thursday, July 4, 2019. Fireworks were launched from the R.J. Corman Railyard, that is where they will be launched form this year. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Lexington Fourth of July events: July 3 in downtown Lexington. Festivities include the Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run beginning at 7:55 a.m. Parking for the race is available at Lexington Center/Rupp Arena. The Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass High School marching bands will perform live music at the finish line. A virtual option is also available. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m., with free parking in the Central Bank Center parking lot. They will launch from the R. J. Corman Railroad site downtown.

Wilmore’s Festival of the Fourth: July 3 in Downtown Wilmore. Events include a parade at 10 a.m. along E. Main St. to Lexington Ave. and a festival immediately following at the Wilmore Municipal Center, 210 S. Lexington Ave. There will be food available for purchase, free homemade ice cream and watermelon, arts and crafts vendors, live music, outdoor games, inflatables, karaoke and a spelling bee in the City Council Chamber at noon.

Georgetown Independence Day festivities: July 3-4. Parade on July 3 at 11 a.m. on Military St. On July 4, there will be fireworks at dusk at Brooking Park, and music for the fireworks will be broadcast on 87.9FM.

Sparks in the Park: July 3 at Walter Bradley Park in Midway. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. and includes live music, a bounce house and free BBQ and ice cream.

Proud Mary’s BBQ Rock Between the Bridges: July 4 at 9070 Old Richmond Rd. Doors open at noon. There will be live music starting at 3 p.m., and fireworks begin at 10 p.m. The kitchen will close at 11 p.m. and the bars at 2 a.m. There will not be a cover charge.

Richmond Fourth of July Concert: July 4. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Reba Park. Festivities include food vendors and live music beginning at 5 p.m. from Vintage Voodoo, Nightshade & Co. and The Powell Brothers.

Berea July Fourth Celebration: July 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m at the City Park Expansion in Berea. This event includes inflatables and kids activities, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and a free concert by the Wooks and The Ox-Eyed Daisies. Fireworks show at 10 p.m. WBON TV will live stream the concert.

Woodford County Fireworks Show: July 4 at the County Park, 275 Beasley Rd., Versailles. Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include food vendors, a dance contest and a DJ. Fireworks show at 10 p.m.