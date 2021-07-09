Several Lexington residents displaced by fire. It may have been caused by lightning

Several Lexington residents could not return to their homes Thursday night after an apartment building caught fire.

The fire at the Cross Keys and Woodridge Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road was reported to the Lexington Fire Department just after 10:30 p.m., Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof, Saas said. The fire damage was limited to one apartment, Saas said. But multiple nearby apartments in the same building were evacuated.

No one was injured, Saas said. The fire was put out within 10 minutes after the firefighters arrived.

“Displacing occupants does not necessarily mean significant damage, although that could always be a reason,” Saas said. “It could be an issue with utilities ... without the ability to restore them safely to the unaffected units.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Saas said. A storm caused frequent lightning strikes in Lexington around the same time the fire was reported. The investigation will determine if lightning caused the fire, Saas said.