Heads up: This key downtown Lexington bridge will be closed starting Monday.

Vehicles drive along West Main Street in downtown Lexington, Ky. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge between Main and High streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Lexington city officials said this week.

The bridge needs to be closed for structural repairs.

The key downtown connector is expected to remain closed for four days and likely won’t open until Friday.

Drivers on High Street can use either Rose Street or South Limestone to travel north, while drivers on Main Street can use either Rose Street or South Upper to travel south.

