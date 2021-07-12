Lexington city hall shake-up: Mayor fills two key positions. One is a familiar face.

LFUCG

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has filled two key positions in her administration.

Kacy Allen-Bryant, a lecturer at the University of Kentucky College of Nursing, has been named commissioner of social services. As commissioner, Allen-Bryant will oversee the city’s vast social service initiatives including aging and disability services, youth programming, domestic violence and sexual violence prevention and substance use disorder programming.

Allen-Bryant has also served on the board of the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department and previously served as chair of that board during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Health-related concerns are some of the most pressing challenges we face in social services right now,” Gorton said. “Kacy’s experience as a nurse and as chair of the board of health will be invaluable to the city.”

“It is truly humbling to be entrusted with such an important position,” Allen-Bryant said. “ To this role I will bring my years of public health nursing experience, which includes leadership, community engagement, and the uniqueness of nursing and our approach of holistic care.”

Allen-Bryant received a master’s degree in nursing and public health from UK.

Allen-Bryant replaces Chris Ford, a former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilman who has served as commissioner of social services since 2015. Ford will move to commissioner of general services, which has been open for more than a year. General services oversees all facilities, fleet management and the city’s parks and recreation department. Monica Conrad, the city’s director of parks and recreation, has served as interim general services commissioner.

“My diverse experiences at the city have allowed me to be a part of some amazing teams,” Ford said. “ I look forward to continue building partnerships for operational efficiency and responsiveness in General Services.”

Ford holds a master’s degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University, and a bachelor’s degree from UK. He is also a former UK football player.

The appointments were confirmed by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council. Both started their positions on July 5. Ford and Allen-Bryant will make $135,959.20.