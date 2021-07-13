Report: Vehicle crashes into Lexington Greyhound station, seriously injures bystander

After being hit by a vehicle, a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

According to WKYT, the Lexington Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, a truck crashed into the front of the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle near Russell Cave Road, causing significant damage. Firefighters told WKYT that the truck had six passengers, including the driver.

In the process, the truck hit a man standing outside and knocked him inside the building, WKYT reported.

Firefighters told WKYT that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but no other injuries were reported.