Here are guidelines for summer camps as Lexington COVID cases grow again

Kristen Parsons prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Lexington-Fayette County Health Department vaccination clinic at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise in Lexington, and summer camps may be one of the culprits.

Kevin Hall, communications officer for the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, confirmed that a COVID cluster at Blue Grass Christian Camp resulted in 13 total new cases as of Wednesday. In total, the department has reported 106 new cases in Lexington since Saturday.

The department reported 53 new cases on Tuesday — the most in a single day since April. The infections led to a 7-day rolling average of 24 cases. The additional cases increase the total case count to 35,779 with 324 deaths.

Although summer camps are starting to look more normal, COVID is a concern. “Parents should talk to camps/programs about what’s in place to protect campers and staff,” Hall said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone aged 12 and older be vaccinated. Masks, social distancing and limited capacity measures are not required for fully vaccinated camps, according to the CDC, although these are required for camps where not everyone is vaccinated.

CDC guidelines for camps include:

▪ Strongly encourage vaccines for all eligible candidates

▪ Screen and test for COVID

▪ Modify camp activities and offer more outdoor activities

▪ Clean facilities and equipment

▪ Contact trace in the event of an outbreak

▪ Form “cohorts” of campers that will remain together without mixing with other attendees when close contact possible

▪ Limit shared items between campers