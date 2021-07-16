Heads up: Use of Rosemont Garden will be restricted next week

Columbia Gas will be installing a gas line under Rosemont Garden at Clays Mill Road beginning July 19. Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government

Part of Rosemont Garden will temporarily become a one-way street starting Monday morning.

From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., only westbound traffic — that is, traffic heading away from the Southland Drive area — will be permitted on Rosemont Garden at Clays Mill Road, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Division of Engineering announced Friday afternoon.

The city said the closure will allow Columbia Gas to install a new gas line under the road. The work is expected to take two to four days.

“The daytime closure with extended hours is necessary due to the amount of rock anticipated and construction schedule for the Clays Mill Road Widening Project,” the city said in the news release.

The city asked motorists to avoid the area if they can. Signage will direct drivers to detour via Reed Lane and Lafayette Parkway.