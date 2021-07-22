Traffic backups, delays on Versailles Road after 5-vehicle crash in Lexington

A five-vehicle crash in Lexington near the Woodford County line caused injuries early Thursday morning, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The crash was in the area of the Versailles Road and Parkers Mill Road intersection. It caused traffic backups in the area, particularly going outbound on Versailles Road.

At least one lane was blocked in each direction. Police turned drivers around at the intersection of Westmorland Road, directing traffic back toward downtown Lexington. Police were also directing traffic at the intersection of Versailles Road and Man o’ War Boulevard, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

The Lexington Fire Department also responded to the scene of the crash.

This breaking news story will be updated.

