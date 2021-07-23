Tarp-like object on man’s windshield caused serious crash that shut down New Circle

Crash

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and New Circle Road was shut down for hours Friday night after a crash.

“We believe that a tarp-like object came up on the windshield” of a BMW driving on the inner loop of New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive, said Lexington police Lt. Samantha Moore. The driver lost control, went over an embankment and was ejected from the vehicle, she said.

Moore said a police officer driving on New Circle at about the same time reported the accident at about 6:15 p.m.

Moore said police don’t yet know where the object came from, such as whether it flew off a vehicle driving in front of the man or if it had been lying in the road beforehand.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one else was in the BMW.

The inner loop of New Circle was shut down from Woodhill Drive to Alumni for several hours.