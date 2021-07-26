‘I still don’t feel like it’s real.’ Lexington, KY celebrate Lee Kiefer’s Olympic gold

Gold medalist Lee Kiefer of the United States, holds her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the women’s individual Foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) AP

Lexingtonian Lee Kiefer wasn’t about to let her Olympic dreams be foiled by a pandemic.

The 27-year-old fencer made history on Sunday, becoming the first American woman to win gold in individual foil. She’s one of several Olympians from Kentucky currently competing in Tokyo.

In an interview on the Today Show after her win, Kiefer said, “I still don’t feel like it’s real.”

Kiefer’s husband of two years, Gerek Meinhardt, is also a fencer for the U.S. team, and he told the Today Show that watching her win made him proud. “She made my Olympic dream come true,” Meinhardt said. “Being able to see her go out and fight her nerves and come out with the gold medal was something really special.”

This is Kiefer’s third Olympics — she made her Olympic debut in London and competed again at Rio, but it’s is the first time she’s placed.

And Kentucky is over the moon.

Kiefer went to Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and is a medical student at the University of Kentucky. UK touted the win on Facebook, saying “Gold medalists made here.”

The Bluegrass Fencing Club also took to Facebook to celebrate the historic win: “GOLD GOLD GOLD”. The club is owned by Kiefer’s coach, Amgad Khazbak, who is in Tokyo with her.

Lexington bakery Martine’s Pastries posted a picture of the wedding cake they made for Kiefer and Meinhardt’s wedding. The post said, “With Lee’s historic victory in Tokyo her Olympic dreams have now come true, congratulations we’re cheering for you!”

Another bakery in Frankfort, B’s Bakery, made some patriotic cupcakes to commemorate the victory, posting on Facebook, “Making Kentucky PROUD!”