Small plane crashes near I-75 in Lexington; 2 taken to hospital

Small plane crashes in Lexington. Lexington Fire Department

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a two-seat private plane crashed in Lexington, a fire department spokesman said.

The police and fire departments responded to the crash at 8:21 a.m. in the 4900 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike, which is between Old Richmond Road and I-75, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

Two people were on board. One occupant suffered minor injuries, Saas said.

But both were taken to the hospital for evaluation due to the type of incident, he said.

Crews are currently communicating with representatives of the Blue Grass Airport and federal agencies to assist with clean up, Saas said. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.