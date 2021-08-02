Lexington police: Body found on the side of the road, coroner investigating

A person was found dead on the side of a Fayette County road Monday morning, according to Lexington police.

Police responded to Delong Road around 6:46 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male on the side of the road, according to Lt. Ronald Keaton. Keaton said the person was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators were working to determine if foul play was involved, Keaton said. The Fayette County coroner’s office was called to the scene.

It didn’t look like the person had been hit by a car or involved in a car accident, Keaton said. The body was found 25 to 30 feet off the road in a gravel driveway between the intersections of Armstrong Mill Road and Colliver Lane. Keaton said it’s possible someone left the body there after an incident that happened elsewhere, but it was too early to tell.

“They’re still trying to figure that out — how he ended up here, where he came from,” Keaton said.

Police didn’t have any reason to believe the person lived nearby, Keaton said.

Delong Road was shut down between Armstrong Mill Road and Colliver Lane “until further notice,” the Lexington Traffic Management Center said Monday morning.

Delong Rd is shutdown between Armstrong Mill Rd and Colliver Ln until further notice due to Police activity. pic.twitter.com/vbNvQphcvS — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) August 2, 2021