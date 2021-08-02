‘Passionate and relentless.’ Ray Larson remembered in Kentucky for touching many lives

Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ray Larson outside his office in Lexington, Ky, on Sept. 29, 2016. Larson passed away on August 1, 2021. palcala@herald-leader.com

Ray Larson, who worked as a prosecutor in Kentucky for more than 30 years, made a difference in many lives as evidenced by the outpouring of support since his death Sunday.

Former Kentucky Gov. Steven Beshear posted on Facebook that he and Larson were fraternity brothers at the University of Kentucky, they worked together while Beshear was attorney general and Larson’s wife, Betty, taught the Beshears’ sons at Lexington’s Cassidy Elementary. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family. Rest In peace, Ray,” Beshear said.

Larson was appointed Fayette County commonwealth’s attorney in 1985 and went on to win five six-year terms. Prior to his tenure in Lexington, Larson worked as an assistant deputy attorney general. His vast prosecutorial experience and personal touch were remembered by many in the legal community in Kentucky and other states.

Kentucky’s Transportation Secretary Jim Gray tweeted, “Ray Larson represented everything that was praiseworthy in a public servant. He was passionate and relentless. He fought for what he believed was right, especially for the victims of crime. He and his vigorous, passionate voice will be missed.”

Linda Tally Smith of Union, Ky., posted on Facebook, “I was privileged to have him as a mentor and friend since 1992, and he was always there for me when I needed help with the hard stuff. Which believe me, was often. He was a practical, intellectual and moral compass to all of us for so long that it’s hard to imagine life without that resource. Finally, and most importantly, he was one of a handful of men in my life who was more of a father figure to me than my own ever was. And I praise God for Him.”

David Flatt of Grayson, Ky., tweeted, “Sad to hear of the death of former Fayette Comm. Atty. Ray Larson. He helped me as a young Comm Atty and became a good friend through the years. A tireless advocate for victims and adequate funding for prosecutors. Rest in Peace my friend.”

An Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Jenna McNeal Cassady, posted on Facebook, “Ray Larson met me when I was a social work undergrad student/recovering victim of crime. He quite abruptly told me I was meant to do something with my experience, then helped me find a way to do it. Certainly wouldn’t be where I am today without him. And I know there are many who say the same!! His loss hits hard. We love and miss you Ray!”

Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.