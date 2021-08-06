Fayette County Detention Center changes visitation policy due to COVID

Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington.

On Friday, the Fayette County Detention Center announced changes to its inmate visitation policies due to the recent rise in Lexington COVID cases.

In an email, officials from the Division of Community Corrections said that all personal in-person visitation is suspended, although video visitation will still be offered.

Volunteers are also not permitted, officials said.

Professional visitation from attorneys, police or Probation & Parole will continue, although they are encouraged to use the attorney booth. Masks are required for in-person visits with inmates, according to the email.

Officials said the changes are effective immediately as of Friday.