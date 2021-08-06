Fayette County

Fayette County Detention Center changes visitation policy due to COVID

Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington.
Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington. 2014 Staff file photo

On Friday, the Fayette County Detention Center announced changes to its inmate visitation policies due to the recent rise in Lexington COVID cases.

In an email, officials from the Division of Community Corrections said that all personal in-person visitation is suspended, although video visitation will still be offered.

Volunteers are also not permitted, officials said.

Professional visitation from attorneys, police or Probation & Parole will continue, although they are encouraged to use the attorney booth. Masks are required for in-person visits with inmates, according to the email.

Officials said the changes are effective immediately as of Friday.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service