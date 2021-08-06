Lexington mulch fire produces smoke, fire department on the scene

Crews from the Lexington Fire Department work to extinguish a mulch fire on Cahill Dr. on Friday. Facebook

The Lexington Fire Department worked for hours Friday to extinguish a mulch fire producing smoke in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the department, firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cahill Drive for a mulch fire at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Friday. Cahill is off Old Frankfort Pike.

Although they were able to bring the fire under control quickly, the post said crews will remain on scene for several hours while they “complete extinguishment” due to the large amount of mulch.

The department said the incident has not affected traffic or presented other threats to public safety, although individuals in the area will see and smell smoke.