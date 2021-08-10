Firefighters respond to working structure fire at home in Lexington

The Lexington Fire Department worked to contain a structure fire in a gated community on the 1100 block of Zoeller Court in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Newtown Pike and Citation Boulevard at 2:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the structure, Battalion Chief Jordan Saas said.

Later, firefighters moved to a “defensive operation” and had firefighters pull out of the building because of a partial collapse of the second floor, Saas said.

One firefighter was evaluated for possible heat exhaustion but was not taken to a hospital.

Saas said at about 3:30 p.m. that the bulk of the fire had been extinguished, and firefighters were checking for hot spots.

More than a dozen units from the Lexington Fire Department remained at the scene as of about 3:30 p.m.

Saas said he did not know if anyone was home at the time the fire broke out.

This story will be updated.