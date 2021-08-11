Lextran to scale back Lexington bus service on several routes due to worker shortage

Lextran will cut back on some of its routes starting Aug. 16 due to a shortage of drivers.

Due to a shortage of drivers, Lextran announced this week it will have to scale back service on several bus routes.

That means buses will not be running as frequently on six routes on weekdays. Weekend bus schedules will remain the same.

The change takes effect on Monday, Aug. 16.

The six routes affected and the schedules for those routes are:

The first and last bus will not be affected, Lextran said on its website.

Jill Barnett, general manager of Lextran, said all public transit agencies, including transit agencies in Louisville and Northern Kentucky, are struggling to find enough drivers.

“This is not unique to Lextran,” Barnett said. “I do not intend for it to be permanent.”

Barnett said they are looking to hire 20 drivers. Interested applicants should go to the Lextran website at lextran.com.

All riders are required to wear a face mask on buses and inside waiting areas at the Downtown Transit Center.

